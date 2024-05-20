Mixed Keto Box

Welcome to the ultimate flavor fest with the Mixed Keto Box, blending up to 48g of protein with a mere 15g of carbs into one dynamite dining experience. Why choose between chicken and beef when you can have the best of both worlds? This box brings together juicy halal chicken and succulent zabiha halal beef, along with a fresh mix of veggies and a side of our beloved white garlic sauce, for those who like a little extra flair. It's the perfect solution for the indecisive eater looking to indulge in a variety of flavors without compromising on health goals. A true celebration of taste that keeps your macros in check.