Döner Haus East Village
DÖNER SANDWICHES
- Chicken Döner Sandwich
The OG Döner! Mit alles! Exactly what you'd get in Germany. Juicy halal chicken served in a crispy Turkish pide pocket filled with red cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and lathered in creamy garlic sauce. 100% chicken - we don't use any fillers in our meat ever!$12.99
- Beef Döner Sandwich
Layers of high-quality halal beef, fresh and crispy vegetables and our signature garlic sauce makes this sandwich an absolute dream come true. Stuffed into our custom-made, always crispy bread you have a winner here.$12.99
- Mixed Döner Sandwich
For all those indecisive and wanting it all, we’ve got you covered. The mixed meat sandwich combines our juicy beef with our tender chicken, stuffing it into our specially custom made bread. Bring it all together with our fresh salad and our creamy garlic sauce and you’ll have an instant favorite.$12.99
DÖNER SANDWICH KOMBOS
- Chicken Döner Sandwich Kombo
The OG Döner mit alles, but even more! This Kombo meal comes with the Chicken Döner Sandwich, our special seasoned Haus Fries and a drink on ze Haus. Best bang for your buck!$15.99
- Beef Döner Sandwich Kombo
The OG Döner mit alles, but even more! This Kombo meal comes with the Beef Döner Sandwich, our special seasoned Haus Fries and a drink on ze Haus. Best bang for your buck!$15.99
- Mixed Döner Sandwich Kombo
Enjoy both of our succulent meats at the same time. In a sandwich. With our special Haus Fries and a drink on the side. Sooo much goodness!$15.99
DÖNER BOXES
- Chicken Döner Box
An absolute German classic, a sure hit. Tender, 48-hour seasoned chicken placed on top of a bed of our crispy Haus fries and a light salad. Top all that with our unforgettable garlic sauce, and you’ll have an instant go-to hangover cure.$15.99
- Beef Döner Box
Made with high-quality beef, this Döner Box hits all the marks. Completed with our crispy Haus fries and light salad, this meal will surely satiate all your desires. And as if that wasn’t enough, the garlic sauce elevates this box and will have you coming back for more.$15.99
- Mixed Döner Box
Made for those of you who are indecisive – why not both? Get the best of both worlds with both our carefully marinated beef and wonderfully seasoned chicken on top of our crowd-favorite Haus fries and a light, flavorful salad to bring it all together. Lather that with white sauce, and it’ll be the best thing that’s gonna happen to your mouth today.$15.99
KETO BOXES
- Chicken Keto Box
Dive into the Chicken Keto Box, your lean, green, protein machine. With up to 48g of protein and only 15g of carbs, this box is a flavor-packed journey into poultry paradise. Imagine succulent, 100% filler-free halal chicken paired with a vibrant array of veggies, all jazzed up with our signature white garlic sauce on the side (if you're into that extra zing). It's the perfect pick for those who want their meal to be as nutritious as it is delicious, turning every bite into a lean, clean, taste bud-pleasing dream.$15.99
- Beef Keto Box
The Beef Keto Box is here to beef up your mealtime without weighing down your carb count, boasting up to 48g of protein and just 15g of carbs. This box is a tribute to all the beef lovers out there, offering marinated morsels of zabiha halal beef that are as tender as they are tasty. Complemented by fresh, crisp veggies and the option of our creamy white garlic sauce on the side, it's a culinary celebration that's sure to satisfy your cravings while keeping your health goals on track. Ideal for those who believe a great meal starts with great beef.$15.99
- Mixed Keto Box
Welcome to the ultimate flavor fest with the Mixed Keto Box, blending up to 48g of protein with a mere 15g of carbs into one dynamite dining experience. Why choose between chicken and beef when you can have the best of both worlds? This box brings together juicy halal chicken and succulent zabiha halal beef, along with a fresh mix of veggies and a side of our beloved white garlic sauce, for those who like a little extra flair. It's the perfect solution for the indecisive eater looking to indulge in a variety of flavors without compromising on health goals. A true celebration of taste that keeps your macros in check.$15.99
DÖNER WRAPS (NEW!)
- Chicken Döner Wrap
Our Chicken Döner Wrap, filled with juicy halal chicken and fresh veggies in a soft flour wrap, is a must-try. It's not just delicious; it's also practical, halved for easy sharing or saving for later. Its enduring freshness makes it perfect for delivery, ensuring a flavorful experience anytime, anywhere.$11.99
- Beef Döner Wrap
Dive into the rich flavors of our Beef Döner Wrap, featuring tender zabiha halal beef and a vibrant mix of fresh veggies encased in a soft flour wrap. Designed for ease and enjoyment, it's sliced into two halves for convenient sharing or saving a portion for later. Its robust taste and freshness are preserved perfectly, making it an exceptional choice for delivery.$11.99
- Mixed Döner Wrap
Enjoy the ultimate blend with our Mixed Döner Wrap, combining halal beef and chicken with fresh veggies and our signature white garlic sauce, engulfed in a soft flour wrap. Cut in half for easy enjoyment, this wrap delivers a burst of flavors, ideal for delivery or savoring later. A perfect pick for those who want it all.$11.99
EXTRAS
- Haus Fries
Our famous shoestring fries are seasoned with a special house blend of secret German ingredients. You won't need Ketchup, promised!$3.49
- Side of White Sauce
Our renowned white sauce is made from high quality yogurts and blended with freshly grated garlic, dill and various other spices.$0.99
- Side of Spicy Sauce
Ideal blend of spice and nice. Perfect for dipping our Haus Fries. Give it a try!$0.99
- Side of Bread
A quarter portion of our fine custom-made Turkish Flatbread, pressed, heated, and suuuuuper crispy!$1.49